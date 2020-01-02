Egg recall expanded to Kentucky and Indiana amidst listeria outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recall targeting Eggs has expanded into Kentucky and Indiana.
The recall was announced Dec. 20 by the FDA. Multiple people have been sickened across five states and one person has died from the listeria-infected eggs distributed by Almark Foods.
The recall was expanded to include all hard-boiled eggs manufactured at the firm’s Gainesville, Georgia facility, including all retail, pillow pack, pouch pack, frozen diced, and protein kit products, due to potential contamination.
Now a Meijer Supplier is joining the recall. FiveStar Gourmet Foods’ MiniMeal2Go products were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin in Meijer supermarkets only.
Both MiniMeal2Go products come in a 6/8.25-ounce and 6/6.75-ounce clear plastic package marked with specific lots with an expiration dates from 12/26/19 through 1/06/20 printed on the film.
No other FiveStar items are involved with this voluntary recall. There are no reported illnesses to date related to the FiveStar Gourmet Foods products.
The affected product can be identified by viewing the printed “Best If Used By” date coding on the product package. If the “Best If Used By” code starts with the prefix “G”, the product was manufactured at the company’s Gainesville, Georgia facility and is subject to this recall. Products with the prefix “N” or “Y” are not subject to this recall. For Protein Kit products, consumers are advised to check the code on the actual egg package within the kit.
