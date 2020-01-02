First Louisville babies of 2020 born 5 minutes away from each other

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville's first babies of 2020 were born less than an hour apart and five minutes away from each other at separate hospitals.
“Shocking to us; we didn’t think 12:53 would do it,” said Amanda, the mother of Sawyer Lee.
Sawyer Lee was the first baby born in 2020. He checked in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 20.5 inches long at Baptist Health. His parents, Amanda and Rob, have two other children and are used to the newborn experience, but they said Sawyer came with a unique package.
"Even though he's the third, he's the first baby in all of Louisville," Amanda said. "I think that would be a fun story to share."
Just a few minutes away, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Mathias Parrish was the second baby born in Louisville in the new year.
“She was having contractions at nighttime,” said Mathias’ father, Michael Parrish. “Me just lying there I was just trying to get my sleep because I had work the next day.”
Mathias had other plans for his parents, Parrish and former UofL Lady Bird Alexis Dow. The seven-pound, 6.3-ounce baby was born at 1:53 a.m. after 17 hours of labor.
“I was like, ‘I’m never doing this again,’” Dow said. “But now that I see him, I’m holding him, it’s just been great.”
Both baby boys came two weeks early and were expected a day apart, Sawyer on Jan. 10 and Mathias on the 11th. However, now they’ll have a lifelong connection and New Year’s Day story to share for the rest of their lives.
Mathias’ parents said they chose his name because of its meaning, which is “a gift from God.” Sawyer’s parents said his middle name Lee comes from a family tradition.
