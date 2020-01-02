First of three to stand trial for robbery turned shooting

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - The first of three co-defendants will stand trial after authorities say a man was shot by a teen who was trying to steal beer.
The nephew of a clerk was shot in the stomach when he confronted the thieves in April at a Circle K on West Highway 22 in Oldham County in June.
Andrew Tetidrick was not identified as the one who pulled the trigger, but he will be the first to stand trial in August. The decision was made Thursday in Oldham County Circuit Court.
Tetidrick and his 18 year old companion allegedly tried to steal a 30 pack of beer. The 18 year old is accused of shooting the victim in the stomach with a handgun.
The two suspects were arrested about 12 hours after driving away. A trial date has not been set for alleged shooter Austin Ransdell. He was also in court Thursday. His mother, Leslie Ransdell is charged with tampering with physical evidence
