FORECAST: Rain increases across Kentucky this afternoon

- Another round of rain through Saturday AM with up to 1″ possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday will start off with clouds quickly overtaking WAVE Country. Rain will break out south first by lunch, then spread north into the afternoon. Late day highs will be near 50.
The rain will become more widespread overnight. Temperatures will actually rise into the mid 50s toward sunrise.
Widespread rain in the pre-dawn hours of Friday will thin out by midday, but another round of moderate rain moves in by evening.
Highs will top out around 60 degrees on Friday.
Showers largely taper off Friday night into Saturday morning as lows dip down into the mid 30s, which will begin to switch any remaining showers to snow showers early Saturday.
Other than brief grassy accumulations Saturday, the snow will be more “festive” in nature as most of it will melt on contact.
