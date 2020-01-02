Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry is having the best season of his career as a first-time Pro Bowl running back and the NFL's rushing leader. A big reason why might be that the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner is his own worst critic. Henry says he just wants to do his job very well and keeps working until he gets it right. Henry has done that this season helping the Titans reach the playoffs, running for 1,540 yards. Henry now gets a second chance against the Patriots after being limited to just 28 yards the previous time these teams met in the playoffs.
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas overcame an early two-goal deficit with four goals in a span of less than eight minutes to beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the NHL Winter Classic. The game was played before 85,630 fans at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. It was the second-largest crowd ever for an NHL game. Alexander Radulov scored the tiebreaking goal on a one-timer with just under 15 minutes left. Dallas has won three games in a row. The Predators have lost their past three.
UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots aren't getting their usual week to rest, relax and recharge ahead of the NFL playoffs. The Patriots are playing on wild-card weekend for the first time since 2009. The two teams that earned first-round byes this season are the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the wild-card round. And the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills in the other game. The Ravens own the top seed for the first time and the Chiefs get their second straight first-round bye.
DALLAS (AP) — Outdoor hockey in Texas is quite the hit. The Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Nashville Predators in the NHL's Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The historic venue on the Texas state fairgrounds was famous for college football on New Year's Day for decades. But 85,630 fans filled it on the holiday for the first hockey game. Getting tickets was a no-brainer for many fans as soon as it was announced a year ago. Stars fan Ryan Clare says, “When are you going to something like this in Texas ever again?”
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Indiana and Tennessee have plenty at stake in the Gator Bowl. It's each team's first bowl trip since 2016. The Hoosiers have eight wins for the first time since 1993 and are in a bowl game for just the 12th time. They are trying to reach nine victories for the first time since 1967. It's clear validation for third-year coach Tom Allen. The Volunteers also have seemingly turned a corner under second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt. Tennessee closed the regular season with five consecutive wins to earn its first bowl berth in three years. The Vols have won three straight bowls.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas is getting used to starting his year in Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. It's the only PGA Tour event where the sole qualification is to win. Thomas and Dustin Johnson are playing for the fifth straight time. Thomas isn't satisfied with his 11 victories in five years on tour. That includes a major championship and a FedEx Cup title. He says he's not disappointed, but he feels he should have achieved more. As for the rest of the 34-man field? Fifteen players are at Kapalua for the first time.