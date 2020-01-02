Indiana faces tough test vs No. 15 Maryland

SQUAD LEADERS: Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. has averaged 16.7 points and 4.2 assists while Jalen Smith has put up 13.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and two blocks while Justin Smith has put up 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Cowan has connected on 37 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 24 over the last three games. He's also converted 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.