Investigation into re-assigned JCPS custodian picks up steam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is continuing into a JCPS custodian who was recently re-assigned from Hite Elementary with the school’s principal telling parents to talk with their children.
In an email sent to parents, Principal Sheridan Barnett wrote that she’s made it “very clear that he should not be working in or near children at this time.”
Barnett added that she immediately reported the information about the allegations and that law enforcement and district officials have listened.
The employee was transferred to the C.B. Young Service Center, where he will have no contact with children, JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy confirmed.
The district said it couldn’t say why the employee was reassigned because he has not been charged, but the Mount Washington Police Department confirmed it is investigating allegations that the custodian was allegedly having an inappropriate online conversation with a juvenile.
Barnett said she told parents the allegations stem from an external matter, but added that they have not been corroborated.
The employee has not been arrested or charged with any crimes as of Thursday.
The employee has previously worked at Crums Lane Elementary, Moore and Fern Creek High Schools. He had not been reassigned from those schools and had never been the subject of any prior investigation, JCPS said.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters could not locate any other criminal history on the employee. JCPS said it was only aware of traffic infractions but no other criminal record.
The principal told parents that students and staff were safe and that no reports, concerns or allegations were brought to her attention involving any of the school’s students or staff.
She stated that the she and other staff members closely supervised the employee while students were in the building, but that the supervision was for reasons unrelated to the recent allegations.
Murphy could not elaborate on the reasons why the employee was under close supervision.
WAVE 3 News is waiting for responses to a series of open-records requests which would include the employee’s personnel file.
