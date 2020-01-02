Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

SCHOOL BUS SAFETY
Indiana school bus safety program nets nearly 2,700 tickets
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say Indiana police departments issued nearly 2,700 tickets and 1,400 warnings for unsafe driving around school bus stops and routes during a two-month enforcement program. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute says the program funded additional patrols by nearly 40 police departments aimed at improving school bus safety. Those citations issued during the first two months of the 2019-20 school year included 453 bus stop-arm violations and 1,239 for speeding. The patrol period came after bus stop safety gained greater attention after three children were fatally struck in October 2018 while crossing a highway to board their school bus near the northern Indiana city of Rochester.
SUV-POND DEATHS
Woman missed curve before crash into pond killed 2 kids
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana officials say a woman whose minivan plunged into a retention pond, killing two of her three children, missed a curve on an icy road just before that crash. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office said Thursday that 31-year-old Brooke Natalie Kleven and her 3-month-old daughter, Hendrix Kleven, both remained in critical condition following the New Year's Eve crash. But the Granger woman's 4-year-old old son, James Kleven, and her 2-year-old daughter, Natalie Kleven, died at a local hospital. The coroner says both children drowned after the minivan went into the pond in Mishawaka, just east of South Bend.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-FUNDRAISING
Sanders and Trump surge, Biden rebounds in fundraising race
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's presidential campaign says it raised $22.7 million in the final quarter of 2019. That came hours after businessman and Democratic rival Andrew Yang announced he had collected more than $16.5 million over the same period. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also said Thursday that he took in more than $34.5 million from October through December, showing a recent heart attack hasn't slowed his fundraising prowess. A day earlier, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he'd raised $24.7 million. President Donald Trump's reelection committee, meanwhile, announced raising $46 million in the fourth quarter.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISING
Pete Buttigieg raises $24.7 million during 4th quarter
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's campaign says he raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide. It's a show of financial and organizational strength heading into the presidential primaries. Buttigieg's campaign says he has raised $76 million since he launched his bid for president, including more than 2 million contributions from over 733,000 people. It’s a notable feat for the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who gave up the position Wednesday when his successor was sworn in. Buttigieg's average contribution was around $38.
MEDICAID WAIVER- MENTAL ILLNESS
US OKs Medicaid funds for large mental health facilities
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. government has approved Indiana's request to use Medicaid funding to provide expanded services to residents diagnosed with serious mental illnesses. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services authorized the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to use those funds to pay for short term care for patient admitted at institutions for mental disease, rather than continuing to limit treatment to facilities with fewer than 16 beds. The state sought to extend the expanded substance abuse and serious mental illness components of the Healthy Indiana Plan through 2025 in December. The Times reports the Medicaid waiver will take effect Wednesday.
MIAMI COUNTY SLAYING
2 charged in man's fatal beating in forest face joint trial
PERU, Ind (AP) — Two men accused of beating a man to death with a pipe in a northern Indiana forest are facing a joint trial in April. A Miami County judge has set the trial of Ethan Cain of Marion and Joshua Kean of LaFountaine to begin April 13. The Kokomo Tribune reports that both men face felony charges of murder, obstruction of justice and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Cain, 23, and Kean, 25, are accused of beating 22-year-old Drake Smith of Summitville to death with a metal pipe in May 2018 in the Frances Slocum State Forest, near Peru.
HOUSE COLLAPSE-LAKEFRONT EROSION
Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline
WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan lakefront home has fallen down a sandy bluff in an area plagued by erosion. WOOD-TV reports that Muskegon County officials had been monitoring the condition of the White River Township home which toppled over late Tuesday. Neighbor Bob Lloyd tells WZZM-TV that he heard a sound “and could just see the house going.” The home's owner was at another property when it fell. She wanted neighbors to pitch in for a shoreline rock wall to slow erosion but ran out of time. Storms have caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.
AP-US-CRAB-FISHING-BOAT-SINKS
5 crew members feared dead after Alaska fishing boat sinks
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard has called off a search for five crew members whose crab fishing vessel sank in the frigid waters off Alaska. The agency said they aren't likely to be alive after Tuesday's disaster. Two other crew members were rescued after making it into a life raft and told authorities that no one else did. They were hypothermic but expected to recover. Crabbing boats endure perilous conditions in Alaska waters like huge waves and freezing conditions. The Coast Guard said Thursday that searchers battled strong winds, high seas and an air temperature far below freezing.