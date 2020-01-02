Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

MOTHER SHOOTS SON
Kentucky woman fatally shoots son on New Year's Day
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman has fatally shot her adult son. News outlets report the shooting occurred on New Year's Day at a home near Nicholasville. Jessamine County Sheriff's Lt. Anthony Purcell said the mother called 911 after the shooting and told deputies the act was self-defense. Purcell said 30-year-old James Davis was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where he died. The woman was questioned and released by the sheriff’s department. Purcell said no charges have been filed, but detectives continue to investigate.
KROGER STABBING
Kentucky Kroger guard charged with stabbing customer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have charged a Kroger security guard with stabbing a customer in the back during an argument over the grocery store's Coinstar machine. News outlets report Louisville Metro police documents say 63-year-old John C. Griggs stopped a customer Tuesday night and told him he couldn't use the machine because the store was closing. Investigators say the victim told Griggs it “would only take a minute,” and argued that other customers were still inside. Security video shows the argument escalated as Griggs grabbed the man's neck, took out a pocket knife and stabbed him. He's charged with second-degree assault.
PARK-HUMAN REMAINS
Human remains discovered in Kentucky park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say remains found in a Kentucky park are human. News outlets report the weathered bones were discovered Wednesday in Louisville's Iroquois Park. Louisville Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said the case is being treated as a death investigation and officers are working closely with the coroner to determine an identity. No further information was immediately released.
WELCOME CENTER
Welcome center in southern Kentucky closes for updates
FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — A welcome center in southern Kentucky has closed for demolition and reconstruction. WBKO-TV cited the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in reporting that the Simpson County Welcome Center closed Thursday for the project. It was built in 1974, hasn't had a major upgrade in decades and needs frequent minor repairs. The center will have limited access for commercial trucks during the closure. The new facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020. Officials say it will be ADA compliant and will have increased safety features, more bathrooms and improved signage.
STATUE DEDICATION
Kentucky city to host dedication ceremony for new statues
ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city is hosting a dedication ceremony for several new statues, including two of Roman deities. The Independent reports the city of Ashland's Friday ceremony will include a lighting ceremony and a presentation by the artist. The newspaper says the bronzed statues of Venus, Vulcan and the concept of Genesis were commissioned by an anonymous donor who hoped to memorialize three distinct parts of their hometown.
K-9 DEATH
Police dog killed in Kentucky crash; deputy, 2 others hurt
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff's deputy and two other people were injured in a crash in which the deputy’s police dog died. Danville police say Boyle County Deputy Casey McCoy was treated from a hospital and released after Tuesday’s two-vehicle accident along U.S. Route 150. WKYT-TV reports McCoy’s K-9, a nine-year-old Belgian Malinois named Niki, died at an animal hospital. Police say McCoy was turning left when his cruiser collided with a pickup truck. Two people in the pickup were treated for minor injuries.