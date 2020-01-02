Louisville Water Company rates rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new year means new prices for Louisville Water customers. Many customers are going to see a hike in their upcoming bill.
LWC said the new rates will cost around 85 cents more for the average household.
The bills will show two charges from Louisville Water, the service charge and the commodity charge. The service charge includes what it costs to make the drinking water and get it to you. The commodity charge is based on how much water is used.
