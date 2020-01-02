Man charged after several dead dogs found in Indiana

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after several dead dogs were found in Jennings County.
The dogs were found in the northeastern part of Jennings County in February 2019.
The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office and Jennings County Animal control gathered evidence and issued an arrest warrant for Cody Kreutzjans, 30, of North Vernon.
Kreutzjans was booked into the Jennings County Jail on Dec. 30 and charged with eleven counts of torturing or mutilating a vertebrae animal. His bond was set at $10,000.
