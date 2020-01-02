Man killed in fiery Jefferson County crash

LEXINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Mississippi man is dead after a crash in Lexington, Indiana.
The man was traveling on State Road 56 near the Jefferson County Holiness Camp. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said he drove off the road for an unknown reason.
The driver, 62-year-old Jerry Monday, was partially ejected from the vehicle and trapped under his truck. Monday was killed when fuel leaking from the truck caught fire.
Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies, Hanover Fire Department, and Indiana State Police all responded to the accident scene.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.