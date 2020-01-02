Passersby called for help in LMPD tow truck driver’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives are investigating to find out what went wrong when tow truck driver Larry Kizer died after he was crushed while trying to tow a pickup truck on New Year’s Eve.
The 52-year-old was attempting to tow an abandoned F-150 pickup truck on the side of I-64 near Cannons Lane.
LMPD officials said at a news conference Thursday that it appears Kizer was trying to disengage the transmission of the pickup truck when his wrecker started going in reverse, trapping him underneath. They said they found a crow bar supporting those circumstances.
LMPD Maj. Jamey Schwab said two passersby called 911 after noticing something was wrong with the wrecker. The first caller said the truck was moving backward, but that no one was inside. The second caller said the pickup truck was sticking out in the middle of the road. That caller pulled over, Schwab said, and used the wrecker’s radio to call for help.
At the same time, another wrecker and an LMPD officer arrived and found Kizer under the wrecker.
Sources told WAVE 3 News the truck may have been in reverse or in neutral when the wrecker started rolling backward. Schwab said investigators are looking into that possibility, and whether there could have been any mechanical problems.
“The arriving (vehicle-impoundment unit) driver also reported securing Mr. Kizer’s vehicle by entering the cab and ensuring that it was no longer moving,” Schwab said.
A full mechanical inspection by a third party is scheduled for Friday.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Kizer had been with the department for 18 years, and was a valued member of the LMPD family.
Conrad said Kizer’s work ensured the safety of civilians by helping to keep roadways safe.
“It’s just that kind of effort that we don’t take time often to recognize,” Conrad said. “I think that we as a department and we as a community need to do a better job of doing just that.”
Conrad said Kizer served his community with honor, and asked that people pray for his family.
“I also hope that each of us will try to show more gratitude to the public servants of this city and those folks who go out each and every day to perform tasks both big and small and do what they can to make Louisville a better and safer community,” Conrad said.
