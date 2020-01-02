Security guard accused of stabbing customer with pocketknife

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kroger security guard is accused of stabbing a customer who visited the store as it was closing.
According to an arrest slip, John Griggs, 63, was working as a security guard at the Kroger located at 4915 Dixie Highway on Dec. 31 when a customer came in to use the Coin Star.
The customer allegedly told Griggs he would only be a minute and pointed out that there were still customers in the store and the two got into a verbal argument.
As the customer was turning to leave police said Griggs grabbed the customer by the neck and then stabbed him in the back with a pocketknife. Griggs was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault.
Griggs appeared in court Thursday and entered a not guilty plea. He was ordered not to have contact with any Kroger or with the victim.
His bond was set at $50,000. Griggs is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 10.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.