Thief steals potentially lifesaving gear from search dog group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those with the Jefferson County Search Dog Association know first-hand that desperate times call for dogs of distinction.
“A child that’s missing, maybe they walk off into the woods, or an elderly person with dementia,” member James Brown said.
To make sure the missing are found, Brown stores and maintains nearly $7,000 worth of communication equipment at his home on Alger Avenue.
“That’s what we’ve accumulated for years,” Brown said. “We’ve worked on it. There’s a lot of sweat equity in it.”
That lifesaving collection disappeared on the morning of New Year’s Eve.
“I was honestly sick to my stomach,” Brown said. “I mean, it’s just like, that’s the team’s stuff.”
Brown said he woke up and looked at his home-video camera. It showed the trailer, which had a hitch lock, was gone.
“From what I’ve noticed, as you progress this way, the little digs in the ground, looks like this is where they dropped it a couple times before they got it out to the roadway,” Brown said. “And, they took off with it.”
Brown said he’s contacted police, and a private investigator has volunteered to help him.
His home surveillance video didn’t catch the thieves in the act, but he said he believes another video from his neighbor’s surveillance system could show his trailer being driven off several blocks away near 3rd Street in South Louisville.
He’s asking whomever stole it to bring it back because, not only is there a missing trailer, but there may soon be a missing person, who won’t make it home.
“You hurt your own community,” Brown said. “There’s children and elderly that are going to go missing, and we’re not going to have things to help facilitate finding them.”
Brown said one of the things that worries him most is that the search teams respond to disasters.
So, if something bad happens on a large scale, the stolen communication equipment would be even more vital to the group.
