Traffic stops lead to four arrests in Southern Indiana

SOUTHERN INDIANA (WAVE) - Four people are behind bars after two traffic stops.
Early Tuesday morning, a Trooper was patrolling State Road 39 in Washington County along with another Officer and K9 Lenny from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
They stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, but an alert from K9 Lenny led to much more.
The officers found suspected methamphetamine as well as a stolen handgun. The primary suspect didn’t have a handgun license and is a convicted felon. As a result, both 49-year-old Thomas Seebold of Louisville and 24-year-old Brianna Robertson of Salem, Ind, were arrested. They were both taken to the Washington County Jail.
A second traffic stop on Interstate 65 later in the day put another two in jail. A Trooper was patrolling in Clark County and stopped a vehicle for an expired license plate.
The driver, 30-year-old Trevor Money of New Albany, had five warrants for his arrest out of Clark and Floyd counties. Neither the driver nor the passenger had valid driver’s license. The passenger, 26-year-old Victoria LaMaster, had more than 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as marijuana.
