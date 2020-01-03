Avoiding the 2020 fraud alert

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lawyers and law enforcement say don’t abbreviate the year 2020 when signing checks or legal documents.
Writing just an abbreviated 20 makes it too easy for someone to change it.
LMPD and the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection both recommend writing out the full date.
Neither have received any reports of actual 2020 fraud attempts.
“Dating documents with the full year is generally a good practice that can reduce the likelihood of forgery or fraud attempts,” AG Consumer Protection Executive Director Chris Lewis said.
“We suggest everyone keep a close eye on their financial statements. If they find something that appears to be wrong or odd, contact their financial institution immediately,” a statement from the LMPD Financial Crimes Unit said.
Louisville attorney Thurman Senn advises anything with a deadline could be a target, like personal checks or leases.
“You hire a contractor,” Senn said. “I need my house renovated by and they change it from 20 to 2021. It gives them an extra year somehow.”
The warning about these scenarios went viral after a Facebook post on the subject from a law firm in Celina, Ohio.
That post was shared more than 45 thousand times.
Strothman and Company Managing Partner William Meyer said unscrupulous people try to change documents all the time.
“If you just put 20 down instead of 2020 you are inviting a fraudster a shot at doing something that they shouldn’t be,” Meyer said. “Why make it easy on them by just giving them the two zero and letting them whatever date at the end they want to?”
