Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More closing original location

Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More closing original location
Barry's Cheesesteaks and more will close its original location on Preston Highway. (Source: Barry's Cheesesteaks and More Facebook)
By Brett Martin | January 3, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 4:07 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Louisville restaurant is shutting its doors on its first store.

Barry’s Cheesesteak & More will close its Preston Highway location on Jan. 4.

The owner posted a notice on their Facebook page on Friday. Owner Barry Washington said they also plan to open a new location in the Okolona area soon. Currently they still have a location open on 2nd and Oak.

The restaurant said the hours and days of operation will be changing, but did not give any specifics.

There will be a special on the last day at the Preston Highway Location.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.