Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More closing original location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Louisville restaurant is shutting its doors on its first store.
Barry’s Cheesesteak & More will close its Preston Highway location on Jan. 4.
The owner posted a notice on their Facebook page on Friday. Owner Barry Washington said they also plan to open a new location in the Okolona area soon. Currently they still have a location open on 2nd and Oak.
The restaurant said the hours and days of operation will be changing, but did not give any specifics.
There will be a special on the last day at the Preston Highway Location.
