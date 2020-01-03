First Harrison Bank scam warning

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - First Harrison Bank is warning about a potential scam targeting its customers.
The bank released a statement today saying “At one point or another for all financial institutions, scammers attempt to obtain banking information from the public appearing to be from the financial institution.”
Now they say its customers have received fraud text messages pretending to be the bank.
The scammers will send a message saying the victim made a purchase at a store. If the victim responds, the scammer will call and ask for banking information. The call looks like it’s from First Harrison Bank, but it’s not.
First Harrison bank or any other bank will never ask customers for their debit card number, PIN, or login credentials.
If any customer has given out their banking information due to receiving a text and/or call, call the local bank branch immediately. If a customer is unsure if a call, text, or email is ever from the bank, First Harrison Bank encourages customers to call the bank to be sure instead of falling victim to a scam.
