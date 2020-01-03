FORECAST: Messy day with steady rain

- TODAY: Ponding of water on roadways/use caution
DISCUSSION NEXT 48 HOURS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be steady light rain for this Friday with pockets of moderate rain at times. More breaks are expected later in the day.
Temperatures will remain in the 50s.
There will be another round of light/moderate rain Friday evening with the cold front, then a break overnight as temperatures start their drop.
It will be warmer Saturday morning than compared to the afternoon as a cold wave moves in with rain showers to start, mixing with sleet and snow by midday/afternoon. Temperatures drop into the 30s with gusty winds.
Flurries come to an end Saturday night as skies clear. It will be a much colder night with 20s in much of the area.
We are also watching a quick-hitting system arrives next Tuesday morning that could bring some snow potential. Stay tuned.
