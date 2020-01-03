FORECAST: Rain ends overnight, snow showers by Saturday afternoon

- No meaningful accumulation expected with Saturday’s snow showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers are largely coming to an end this evening. A band of light scattered showers arriving just after midnight will be the last round we see before a drier, cooler early Saturday morning takes hold. Snow showers arrive by late morning and into the afternoon on Saturday. Ground and air temperatures will be too warm for any meaningful accumulation.
Temperatures stay steady around 40 degrees during the day. Snow showers taper down to flurries by early evening and come to an end Saturday night. It will be a much colder night with 20s in much of the area.
Sunday will be dry, windy, and mostly sunny as highs reach up to 50 degrees. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.
We’re keeping an eye on a system that will bring either rain or snow for Tuesday of next week and there’s a good chance next week will end in a rainy, mild manner. This very wet pattern continues through the next 10 days.
