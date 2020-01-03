Gov. Andy Beshear adds 2 to administration

(WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear appointed new members to his administration Friday.
Mary Pat Regan will serve as deputy secretary of education and workforce development.
She previously worked for AT&T Communications.
Ronnie Bastin will serve as the deputy secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
Bastin was Lexington’s police chief from 2008 to 2015.
Beshear also was asked Friday about Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s letter asking the FBI to help look into former Gov. Matt Bevin’s controversial pardons.
Beshear said he had not talked to Cameron, but added that he trusts Cameron and the FBI with that investigation.
