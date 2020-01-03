Investigators: Glove led to arrest in disturbing Jennings County animal abuse case

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Jennings County Sheriff's Office investigators revealed what led to an arrest in a disturbing animal abuse case nearly a year after the incident: DNA from a single glove.
Investigators were given the name of Cody Kreutzjans, 30, not long after a mother driving her children home from school made a grisly discovery on Feb. 28, 2019.
Twelve dead dogs were found on the side County Road 740, seemingly tossed from a car, near Zenas, Indiana. A newborn puppy was also found dangling from a tree, caught in the branches.
A necropsy revealed the three adult dogs found were killed with an air rifle. The nine puppies were all beaten to death. Two of them were just a few weeks old.
It’s a sickening page in the investigation that JCSO Chief Deputy David Turner says he and his team are relieved to finally turn.
"Not only for the animals’ sake but for the people around here,” Turney said. “They were concerned.”
The dogs' original owners told deputies they had given the dogs to Kreutzjans early in the investigation, but investigators could not make an arrest until a key piece of evidence was tested.
A single glove was found among the litter on the embankment.
“We have to send it to the state police lab to be analyzed,” Turner said. “Then, if we have a suspect, we have to extract DNA from that person and has to be sent to the lab to be compared. It’s kind of time-consuming.”
When the DNA came back as a match, deputies made the arrest Dec. 30.
Kreutzjans is facing 11 counts of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal. Those are felony charges.
He does not have a documented history of animal abuse.
