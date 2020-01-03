Investigators: Glove led to arrest in disturbing Jennings County animal abuse case

By Kaitlin Rust | January 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 11:14 AM

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Jennings County Sheriff's Office investigators revealed what led to an arrest in a disturbing animal abuse case nearly a year after the incident: DNA from a single glove.

Investigators were given the name of Cody Kreutzjans, 30, not long after a mother driving her children home from school made a grisly discovery on Feb. 28, 2019. ​

Twelve dead dogs were found on the side County Road 740, seemingly tossed from a car, near Zenas, Indiana. A newborn puppy was also found dangling from a tree, caught in the branches.

​A necropsy revealed the three adult dogs found were killed with an air rifle. The nine puppies were all beaten to death. Two of them were just a few weeks old.

It’s a sickening page in the investigation that JCSO Chief Deputy David Turner says he and his team are relieved to finally turn.

​"Not only for the animals’ sake but for the people around here,” Turney said. “They were concerned.”

​The dogs' original owners told deputies they had given the dogs to Kreutzjans early in the investigation, but investigators could not make an arrest until a key piece of evidence was tested.

A single glove was found among the litter on the embankment. ​

“We have to send it to the state police lab to be analyzed,” Turner said. “Then, if we have a suspect, we have to extract DNA from that person and has to be sent to the lab to be compared. It’s kind of time-consuming.”

Cody Kreutzjans
Cody Kreutzjans (Source: Jennings County Jail)

​When the DNA came back as a match, deputies made the arrest Dec. 30.

Kreutzjans is facing 11 counts of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal. Those are felony charges.

​He does not have a documented history of animal abuse.

