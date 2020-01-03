JCPS to build new middle school in eastern part of district

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s largest school district is growing, so school leaders are making plans for new facilities.
With Ramsey, Crosby, and Carrithers Middle schools all either at or exceeding capacity, JCPS will build a new middle school in the eastern part of the district.
Back in March, the board approved the new school along with three new elementary schools as part of a $120 million facilities plan.
Now, there’s an idea of where it might go: A 230-acre lot on Echo Trail, listed at around $3.5 million.
The property is close to Beckley Creek Park.
District 7 board member Chris Brady said he is already hearing feedback about the location.
“I think they want to see a school that’s going to be environmentally sound, one that’s going to fit in to the contours of the community in that area of town,” Brady said. “Personally I would like to see something that we can turn into an environmental magnet since it’s so close to the Parklands.”
We don’t know what the school will look like yet, but the architects hired to design it are the same ones who worked on the South Central Library.
“I would really like to see something that’s going to be striking, like that building,” Brady said. “Built within the existing trees that were there, it takes advantage of the existing environment that it sits in. I think it’s something that’s going to be an asset and a plus.”
An informational meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Eastern High School.
