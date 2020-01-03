Jenny McCarthy shares Donnie Wahlberg’s $2,020 tip for IHOP waitress

(WAVE) – Blue Bloods star and Former New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg is trending for making sure an Illinois waitress rang in her 2020 with the right stuff… or at least a giant tip.
Per his wife’s Twitter account, Wahlberg dined at an IHOP in Saint Charles, Illinois before leaving a $2,020 tip on his $78 bill.
Wahlberg’s kind act was put on blast on social media by his wife, model and comedian Jenny McCarthy. She posted the receipt with the hashtag ‘#2020tipchallenge’ to encourage other diners to follow along.
