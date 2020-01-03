Judge rules baby can be taken off life support against mother’s wishes

Tinslee is currently being kept on a constant stream of painkillers, sedatives, and paralytics. She is also currently suffering from sepsis. A doctor with the hospital says everything involving Tinslee causes her pain, from changing diapers to just being on the ventilator. Tinslee has been under treatment ever since her premature birth. Doctors say she has a rare heart defect, lung defect, and suffers from constant high blood pressure. She has been on a ventilator since July.