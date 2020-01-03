Judge rules baby can be taken off life support against mother’s wishes

DALLAS, Texas. (WAVE) - A Texas judge has ruled an infant can be removed from life support against the family wishes.
The mother wants the 11-month-old to be kept alive, but doctors say the child is suffering and will never recover from her condition.
Doctors originally planned to end support for the child on Nov. 10 using the 10-day rule. The 10-day rule says the person can be taken off life support if the hospital isn’t able to transfer care to another provider. Doctors at the Fort Worth hospital said they have reached out to over 20 other providers, all who rejected taking 11-month-old Tinslee.
Tinslee is currently being kept on a constant stream of painkillers, sedatives, and paralytics. She is also currently suffering from sepsis. A doctor with the hospital says everything involving Tinslee causes her pain, from changing diapers to just being on the ventilator. Tinslee has been under treatment ever since her premature birth. Doctors say she has a rare heart defect, lung defect, and suffers from constant high blood pressure. She has been on a ventilator since July.
Trinity Lewis, the mother, has already requested an injunction against the hospital to not have her daughter’s life sustaining treatment ended. The hospital agreed to wait at least seven days after Thursday’s ruling to end the child’s support if the injunction is denied. The seven days should allow the girl’s mother time to file a notice of appeal and a motion for emergency relief with a state court of appeals.
The mother says despite all the treatment, Tinslee has likes and dislikes; her mother describes her personality as “sassy.” Lewis says she should be the one to make the decision for Tinslee, not doctors.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.