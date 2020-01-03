Kentucky man charged with rape, accused of impregnating teen

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged with rape and distributing obscene material with juveniles.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a complaint involving a 15-year-old pregnant teen. The teen reported the father of the child was an adult.
Obandar Khan, 27, of Bowling Green, was identified as a suspect in the case.
Police found Khan had sexual contact with the 15-year-old female twice. Police said Khan was using electronic equipment to send sexual content to minors. Another 16-year-old victim was also identified in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Khan was charged Friday with the following charges:
1 Count of Rape - 3rd Degree
2 Counts of Prohibited Use of Electronic Communications System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer Reference Sex Offenses
4 Counts of Distribution Obscene Matter to Minors - 1st Offense
1 Count of Sexual Abuse - 1st Degree
