Kentucky man charged with rape, accused of impregnating teen

Khan was arrested after police say he impregnated a teenager. (Source: Warren County Sheriff's Office)
January 3, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 4:41 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged with rape and distributing obscene material with juveniles.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a complaint involving a 15-year-old pregnant teen. The teen reported the father of the child was an adult.

Obandar Khan, 27, of Bowling Green, was identified as a suspect in the case.

Police found Khan had sexual contact with the 15-year-old female twice. Police said Khan was using electronic equipment to send sexual content to minors. Another 16-year-old victim was also identified in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Khan was charged Friday with the following charges:

1 Count of Rape - 3rd Degree

2 Counts of Prohibited Use of Electronic Communications System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer Reference Sex Offenses

4 Counts of Distribution Obscene Matter to Minors - 1st Offense

1 Count of Sexual Abuse - 1st Degree

