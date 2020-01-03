Louisvillian kids learn about Kwanzaa at Cabbage Patch Settlement House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday break, children at the Cabbage Patch Settlement House in Louisville are learning about the celebration of Kwanzaa.
Kwanzaa is the African American holiday celebrated over seven days during the winter, and each day has a different theme.
The Cabbage Patch created an activity to represent each day, and Thursday, which was day five, was all about the principle of Nia, which means ‘purpose.’
Students learned about helping build up their community by designing a service project.
“We have definitely a high African American population, but a lot of our kids had never really heard about Kwanzaa or celebrated themselves, which is a shame because it is a holiday designed for African Americans,” Brandi Giles with the Cabbage Patch Settlement House said.
This is the first year the Cabbage Patch has celebrated Kwanzaa.
