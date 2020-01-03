Man arrested following chase that ends in crash in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing several charges after a police pursuit ended in a crash in downtown Louisville on Friday.
Christopher Montgomery, who turns 28 on Sunday, is charged with assault, wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.
Police said the chase started in the 2200 block of West Madison Street at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. At one point during the pursuit, the vehicle Montgomery was driving struck another vehicle.
A short time later, Montgomery “drove through a fence” in the 1100 block of Main Street, according to his arrest report.
No serious injuries were reported.
