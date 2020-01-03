Man shot outside Dosker Manor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was found shot near an apartment building in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
The shooting was reported at 409 East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, at Dosker Manor, around 12 p.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Officer Matt Sanders.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot in the knee.
Sanders said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
The LMPD Major Crime Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
