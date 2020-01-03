Shooting victim found near bus stop in Russell neighborhood dies at UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot at a bus stop in the Russell neighborhood.
The shooting was reported near the TARC bus stop at 18th and Market streets around 6:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said.
When officers arrived, they found one victim had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity was not immediately known.
The bus stop was blocked off following the shooting.
Neighbors like Alexander Finley continued to walk down 18th Street to catch the closest bus. Finley said he was on his way to work trying to catch his daily TARC bus. He said a last-minute shift change could have caused him to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“I could have been up here 6 a.m. this morning if I had to go in early and I could have been right there when it happened,” he said.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
