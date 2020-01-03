SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

Saturday will feature a “warm” start around 40 or so but temperatures will drop in the afternoon along with strong wind gusts. This will be a colder system so we look to start with light rain/drizzle that will then mix with/change to sleet and then into pockets of snowfall into the afternoon. We look to stay above freezing so wet roads expected. Any accumulations will be spotty and limited to elevated surfaces/grass. The cold blast of wind will be the bigger issue.