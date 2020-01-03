SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

Messy day with the light rain and fog. Not much is going to change into this evening so please use caution!
Saturday will feature a “warm” start around 40 or so but temperatures will drop in the afternoon along with strong wind gusts. This will be a colder system so we look to start with light rain/drizzle that will then mix with/change to sleet and then into pockets of snowfall into the afternoon. We look to stay above freezing so wet roads expected. Any accumulations will be spotty and limited to elevated surfaces/grass. The cold blast of wind will be the bigger issue.
Sunday will be another windy day, but this time from the south. This will help warm us to about 50 or lower 50s along with some sunshine.
We get a break Monday but a small, but complex system moves in Tuesday. The video will explain this one in more detail as the battle of rain vs snow is far some settled on this one.
