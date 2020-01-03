Tennessee battles back in fourth quarter to beat Indiana 23-22 in Taxslayer Gator Bowl

(WAVE) - Indiana (8-5) looked like it was on it’s on way to a ninth win for the first time since 1967, but Tennessee (8-5) had other ideas on Thursday night in Jacksonville, Florida. The Vols scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes for a 23-22 victory over the Hoosiers in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.
Trailing 6-3 at the half, IU used a big third quarter to take the lead. They opened the second half with a 12 play, 69 yard drive.
Quarterback Peyton Ramsey ran to the goal line and then scored on the next play on a quarterback sneak to give them a 9-6 lead. The Logan Justus extra point made it 10-6.
On the next Tennessee possession, Indiana defensive back Jamar Johnson intercepted the Vols Jarrett Guarantano and returned it 63 yards for six more. Justus missed the extra point this time, banging it off the right upright. So it was 16-6 Hoosiers.
Justus did connect on a 49 yard field goal with 1:01 left in the third for a 19-9 lead and on a 30 yarder with 10:27 left in the game to make it 22-9.
Guarantano and the Vols answered.
Quavaris Crouch capped a 10 play, 82 yard drive with a one yard touchdown run with 4:21 left. It was 22-16 Indiana.
The Vols had all three time outs left, but with just 4:21 left, they decided to try the onside kick and Eric Gray recovered it with little resistance from the Hoosiers.
“The surprise onside kick that’s a tough one to swallow,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. ""We gotta execute that. We had a heads up that it could happen, guys just didn’t react. That’s my fault, we didn’t get it done right. That’s a big, big mistake on our part. It wasn’t our best game of the season on special teams."
Gray capped off that drive with a 16 yard touchdown run and with 3:51 remaining, a Brent Cimaglia extra point gave the Vols a 23-22 lead.
Indiana had a couple more chances. First Ramsey completed a 39 yard pass to Ty Fryfogle to set up Justus for a field goal attempt.
The All-Big Ten kicker pushed it wide right from 52 yards out with 2:12 remaining.
The Hoosiers got one more chance, taking over at their own 19 yard line with :49 seconds left. Ramsey drove them to the Tennessee 45 but his pass was incomplete on fourth and 10.
“I just felt like our guys played hard and competed and we’ll grow from this, it’s part of the process,” Allen said. “It’s been a long time since Indiana has won eight games. We know it’s been since 1967 since they’ve won nine, so we were inches away from making tremendous history here in our program and being the first team to win a bowl game in 28 years, that’s what makes this hurt so bad is to be that close and realize you had history on your fingertips and you let it slip away.”
Ramsey finished 20-34 for 227 yards with an interception and rushed 17 times for 54 yards and a score.
Indiana has not won a bowl game since 1991 and finishes 2019 at 8-5. Only two IU teams have won nine games in season, 1947 and 1967. This was the sixth eight win season in IU history.
According to ESPN, this season, teams were 471-0 when leading by 13 points with less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter before the Vols comeback.
