Baptist Health Louisville hosts inaugural Nursing Student Expo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Louisville invited nursing students to the hospital’s Education Center Saturday for it’s first ever Nursing Student Expo.
The event allowed attendees to play out real-life scenarios in order to experience what it’s like in the nursing field. Students also got a chance to ask questions about job opportunities and career development.
“Just being able to see the [simulations] and seeing how the nurses do it, it’s more real-life. It kinda brings it out of the textbook for me,” Elyse Chrstman, senior at Galen College of Nursing said.
“I think it’s been a great experience really to see what different hospitals offer,” Sarah Corley, University of Kentucky student said. “Up until now, I’ve gone to see other hospitals, or see the benefits of other hospitals. And so it’s cool to see and compare with Baptist and other hospitals out of state.”
A panel discussion was held for new nursing student graduates to answer any questions by students, and senior nursing students could begin registering for interviews for a graduate position.
