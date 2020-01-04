Families helping developing countries get access to fresh water, new shoes through Waterstep

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Dozens of students and parents are taking time out of their winter break to help provide shoes to people in developing countries.
Volunteers helped sort the donated shoes Friday through the Waterstep Program. The organization collects from shoe drives, then sells the footwear to other organizations and sends them to other countries where they are given to families who can sell the shoes in their communities.
The money gained by Waterstep is then used to purchase water purifiers for the countries.
Waterstep organizers at the sorting event said volunteers are welcome to participate in their efforts anytime.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.