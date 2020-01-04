Family members of passenger and driver hurt in LMPD pursuit disapprove of new policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Just days after LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced the department will continue chasing stolen vehicles, a police chase turned dangerous Friday afternoon.
Police reported a man driving a stolen truck hit a car around 11:30 a.m. at 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard while officers were trying to pull him over. He led them on a chase, crashed into a pole at 1st Street and Broadway and bailed from the car, but didn't get far.
Christopher Montgomery, 27, is now in Metro Corrections facing several charges including running a red light, assault, wanton endangerment, and fleeing police, among others.
During the chase, LMPD reported Montgomery smashed into a car, forcing it off the road and through a fence, hurting the driver and passenger.
The pair went to the hospital to be checked out and they are not seriously injured, but the situation does not sit right with their family.
They surveyed the mangled wreck and told WAVE 3 News what happened.
“Just ran right into them, and they obviously spun around and totaled the car, and put it through the fence,” the passenger’s fiancé, Bernard Edwards, said. “It looks to me like more people are getting hurt by police chases. People running from them. They don't care. They could have both been killed instantly.”
Under prior LMPD policy, pursuits were only allowed when a suspect committed a violent felony. However, in June, Chief Conrad made a change to allow officers to chase vehicles believed to be stolen.
Conrad made the change after a rash of drive-by shootings in the city.
LMPD reports that drive-by shootings and car thefts have dropped since the new policy started.
Of LMPD’s 53 pursuits in 2019, 18 were because of a stolen vehicle. Seven of those ended in a collision, but only three people were injured: one civilian, one suspect, and one officer.
17 of the stolen vehicle chases lead to 31 arrests.
The pursuit policy has been extended through June 30th.
“While we don't want anybody to be hurt in our city, there are certain risks inherent with pursuits,” said Louisville Metro Council President David James. “However, there are even more risks saying to criminals, ‘We aren't going to chase you and you can do what you want.’”
James added that he would, however, like to see more pursuit training for LMPD officers.
Nickolai Jilek with River City FOP says his group supports providing officers with as many tools as possible to apprehend criminals.
The danger still outweighs results for Sherri Calvin, though.
“I could have lost my husband and my sister today because of stupidity,” she said.
