Fatal vehicle collision in Hart County leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A four vehicle collision on I-65 South in Hart County Friday night has killed one person and injured eight others including juvenile passengers.
The Kentucky State Police said that calls were received at 6:46 p.m. for a multi-vehicle injury collision near the 55 mile marker of I-65 South in Hart County.
Police investigation revealed that Davontay H. Baker, 25, from Bowling Green was traveling southbound on I-65 when he lost control of his SUV. The SUV went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and then returned onto the road.
As Baker’s SUV returned onto the roadway, Dennis D. Julian, 20, from Holly, Mi., struck the SUV with his pickup. Baker’s vehicle was then hit by a semi driven by Ruben Villanueva-Suarez, 52, from Tampico, Mexico. The semi continued southbound and hit another SUV driven by Donna Cook, 50, from Shelbyville, Ky.
A passenger in Baker’s vehicle, Melissa A. Coffey, 40, from Bowling Green, was ejected from the SUV during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.
Baker and three other juvenile passengers were transported to the hospital where they were treated and released. Julian, Cook, and another juvenile passenger was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Another passenger in Cook’s vehicle was flown to University Hospital and is currently listed in serious condition.
Investigation is currently ongoing. KSP has not released any further information at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.