Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is content going into next season with Jacoby Brissett as his starting quarterback. He's also keeping his options open. Ballard says he will look to improve the competition at every position next season including quarterback. But he refuses to force the issue on draft weekend or in free agency. He also says the Colts will wait until late February to talk to kicker Adam Vinatieri about his future with the team. And Ballard says Indy does not intend to re-sign Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron.
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin posted 17 points and nine rebounds as Ball St. narrowly defeated Toledo 61-57. The game was the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. Kyle Mallers had 15 points for Ball St. (8-6). Luke Bumbalough added 10 points. Willie Jackson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rockets (8-6), who have now lost four consecutive games.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Thomas came off the bench to score 13 points to carry Milwaukee to a 78-74 win over IUPUI, ending the Panthers' seven-game losing streak. Arturro Bingham had 12 points for Milwaukee (6-9, 1-2 Horizon League). Te'Jon Lucas added 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Darius Roy had 10 points for the hosts. Elyjah Goss had 19 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks for the Jaguars (4-12, 0-3).