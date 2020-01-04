Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

HOME PRODUCTS-CLOSING
Terre Haute kitchen products company won't reopen
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A company that made kitchen products for decades in Terre Haute has failed to find a buyer and won't resume local production. Production had stopped in December at Columbian Home Products. Plant manager Mike Vastag told employees that it won't resume. There were more than 80 employees. The company had filed a layoff notice in September. The Tribune-Star reports that chief executive Dick Ryan is trying to sell the Graniteware and Joyce Chen trademarks, but any deal wouldn't revive production or distribution of cookware in Terre Haute.
INDIANA SCHOOL VOUCHERS
Senator tries again to ban Indiana vouchers over gay firings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal aimed at banning private schools that discriminate against gay employees and students from receiving Indiana voucher program money is being back by the state’s Republican school superintendent. The bill filed Friday by Democratic Sen. J.D. Ford of Indianapolis comes after the firings of gay staff members at two Catholic high schools in Indianapolis because they were in same-sex marriages. Ford and state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick argue taxpayer money shouldn’t support schools that don’t treat all students and employees equally. The Republican-dominated Legislature rejected similar proposals last year.
VETERANS AGENCY-EX-LAWMAKER
No charges against ex-senator over Indiana lobbying contract
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have decided a former Indiana state senator won’t face criminal charges over possible violations of state lobbying laws involving his work with the state's Department of Veterans Affairs. A Marion County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman tells The Indianapolis Star that its investigation of Republican former Sen. Allen Paul didn’t find conduct supporting criminal charges. Paul received more than $150,000 from a contract he signed with a temp agency to push the Department of Veterans Affairs’ agenda with lawmakers. Paul, who is from Richmond, signed the contract nine months after retiring from the Senate in 2014 and didn’t register as a lobbyist. Paul denied doing anything wrong.
INDIANA-SCHOOL RATINGS
Over half of Indiana schools met feds' academic expectations
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State education officials say that over half of Indiana schools met or exceeded federal academic expectations based on their 2018-19 performance. Data released by the Indiana Department of Education show that over 56 percent of Indiana high schools and 53 percent of elementary and middle schools received a rating of Meets Expectations or Exceeds Expectations in the Federal School Accountability Ratings. The Journal Gazette reports that those ratings are based on multiple factors, including students' proficiency on statewide tests, graduation rates and the closing of achievement gaps.
GARY SCHOOLS SECURITY
Mayor wants Gary Schools to demolish abandoned buildings
GARY, Ind. (AP) — The new mayor of Gary wants the city's school corporation to demolish 10 shuttered schools amid growing concerns that they have become havens for crime. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Mayor Jerome Prince directed his building commissioner to hold a hearing on the matter Feb. 3. If the hearing body determines the 10 schools are unsafe, Prince said he believes the Gary Community School Corp. will be legally required to demolish the buildings by March 5. Peter Morikis, the school corporation's emergency manager, said it looks forward to discussing the matter with the city. Police discovered a homicide victim inside one of the abandoned schools in November.
INDIANA LEGISLATORS RETIRING
2 veteran Indiana House members not seeking reelection
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of the longest-serving members of the Indiana House is among two Republican lawmakers who’ve decided to not seek reelection this year. Seventy-six-year-old Rep. David Wolkins of Warsaw says he’s decided to step down from the seat he’s held since first winning election in 1988. Wolkins has been chairman of the House Environmental Affairs Committee for several years, often frustrating activists who want tougher state anti-pollution laws. Republican Rep. Ron Bacon of Chandler also won’t seek election again and will complete a decade representing an Evansville-area district.
TESLA CRASHES
3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla's Autopilot
DETROIT (AP) — Three crashes involving Teslas last month that killed three people have increased scrutiny of the company’s Autopilot driving system. This comes just months before Tesla CEO Elon Musk has planned to put fully self-driving cars on the streets. Tesla has said repeatedly that its Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must still pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times. But experts and safety advocates say a string of crashes raises serious questions about whether drivers have become too reliant on Tesla's technology and whether the company does enough to ensure that drivers keep paying attention.
KAYAK ACCIDENT-ONE KILLED
Police: Indiana man died in Michigan after kayaking accident
NILES, Mich. (AP) — A man who died after falling from a kayak into a southwestern Michigan river during a New Year's Day excursion with friends has been identified as an Indiana man. Niles police say 40-year-old Jean Claude Mutabazi of South Bend was pronounced dead Wednesday after being pulled from the St. Joseph River. Police say Mutabazi was kayaking Wednesday morning with three other men, two of whom also fell into the river and were treated for exposure to cold. All four men were wearing personal flotation devices. Police said Mutabazi was still wearing his when he was found trapped under a log.