Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jail employee is facing second-degree trafficking charges on allegations that he brought drugs into the lockup. According to WYMT-TV, authorities say former Kentucky River Regional Jail deputy jailer Shannon Adams was arrested Wednesday when he was found with a cigarette pack full of suboxone during a traffic stop. Jail administrator Lonnie Brewer says authorities received multiple tips, started looking at video tape footage of the deputy and found suspicious interactions with inmates. Adams worked at the jail for about two months before he was arrested. It is unclear whether Adams has an attorney to comment on his behalf.