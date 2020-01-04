Man involved in stolen truck police pursuit appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man that led LMPD on a chase with a stolen truck, hitting a car while attempting to be pulled over appeared in court Saturday morning.
Christopher Montgomery, 27, has been booked at Metro Corrections with multiple charges including fleeing or evading police in vehicle and on foot, assault 4th degree, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
Friday morning, police reported a stolen truck had struck a car on 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard while officers attempted to pull over the vehicle.
Montgomery, the driver of the vehicle, led police on a chase where he later crashed into a pole at 1st Street and Broadway. He continued the pursuit on foot, but officers were able to apprehend him quickly.
The driver and passenger of the car struck went to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released.
In court Saturday, the judge set a $50,000 full cash bond for Montgomery. His next court date is set for January 14.
