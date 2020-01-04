McConnell, other politicians and locals react to Iran airstrike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and Candidate Amy McGrath both released statements today on the U.S. airstrike of Iranian Military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The attacks have received mixed feedback. Soleimani was a high ranking general who many blamed for countless American deaths. At the same time, others say the President’s attack was unconstitutional. Kentucky’s U.S. Senator and his challenger both saw the attacks in different lights.
McConnell said in his statement: “This morning, Iran’s master terrorist is dead. The architect and chief engineer for the world’s most active state sponsor of terrorism have been removed from the battlefield at the hand of the United States military.
No man alive was more directly responsible for the deaths of more American service members than Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Soleimani’s schemes and his agents killed hundreds of American service members in Iraq and Afghanistan. He personally oversaw the state-sponsored terrorism that Iran used to kill our sons and daughters.
For too long, this evil man operated without constraint, and countless innocents have suffered for it. Now his terrorist leadership has been ended."
Amy McGrath said: “There is no question that Soleimani was an enemy of the United States and the lead orchestrator of the instability and proxy wars in the Middle East over the last few decades.
However, assassinating such a senior figure on the soil of another country without the lawful authorization of Congress is tantamount to a declaration of war and an increasingly likely tipping point for a broader and massive regional war with potential repercussions that will be beyond our ability to control or contain.
As somebody who’s served in the military for 24 years, including a number of tours in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, having Congress step up and reauthorize the use of military force is personal to me, especially considering that we’ve been at war in Iraq and Afghanistan for nearly two decades. We need to have a debate in our country about our continued involvement."
Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young joined McConnell in praise of the operation.
“President Trump made the courageous decision to kill Qassim Suleimani, who was the leader of Iran’s violence against the United States that was directly responsible for killing American soldiers through IEDs for over a decade and was planning future attacks against American citizens throughout the Middle East. Iran has been one of America’s greatest enemies and I’m proud that President Trump is protecting our country and our allies.” – U.S. Senator Mike Braun
Young, though, added that Congress should be involved moving forward.
U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) Friday issued the following statement regarding the death of Qasem Soleimani:
“Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist mastermind who was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. Under his command, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps brought death and destruction across the Middle East — and beyond. Last night, justice was delivered.
The President’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran has always been about pushing Iran’s leaders, primarily through economic means, to change their behavior and stop exporting terror around the globe. Iran failed to change, and mass murderer Soleimani met his fate. I hope this strike will finally wake up the Ayatollah and the outlaw regime in Tehran. End the terror and focus on improving the lives of the Iranian people by embracing peace.
As the Administration considers the next steps from here, Congress must be involved in that debate.”
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul made a post against the strike on social media, stressing congressional approval, and noting its unclear what consequences could follow military action.
Paul wrote the following:
"President Trump viscerally understands that the toppling of Saddam Hussein made Iran stronger. Soleimani, like Hussein, was an evil man who ordered the killing of Americans. Yet, the question remains, whether his death will lead to more instability in the Middle East or less.
The question today is whether the assassination of Soleimani will expand the war to endanger the lives of every American soldier or diplomat in the Middle East?
If we are to go to war with Iran, the Constitution dictates that we declare war. A war without a Congressional declaration is a recipe for feckless, intermittent eruptions of violence with no clear mission for our soldiers. Our young men and women in the armed services deserve better.
In Louisville, those on the opposite side of the political spectrum made similar points.
"Going to war with Iran, right now, would be stupid," Robert LeVertis Bell, a member of the Louisville Democratic Socialists of America, said. "It would be evil. I think we have seen from the past 20 years of these endless wars that consequences are unpredictable."
Louisville Peace Catalyst International President Martin Brooks said, just a couple weeks ago, a Persian Peace Feast was held at Ramsi's Café to introduce those from Iran living in Louisville to others in town.
"The rhetoric of our nation seemed to be gearing up for some type of military action," Brooks said.
Now, that military action has happened, Brooks noted he isn’t aware of all the non-public details of the operation but criticized how it was carried out.
He called it a preemptive military strike used instead of diplomacy.
“When we’re talking about war or a country that’s far away, [we] talk in the abstract,” Brooks said. “We want the people to know that the actions of our government affect our neighbors, people that we know right here in Louisville.”
Bell noted that the largest cost of escalation would be the further loss of lives.
“Do whatever we can to avoid a war with Iran,” Bell said. “This is not for play, this is serious, lots of lives are in danger.”
