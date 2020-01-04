Nelson County Sheriff backs 2nd amendment sanctuary

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff announced today he will back a resolution to make Nelson County a 2nd amendment sanctuary.
“I am pro 2nd Amendment. You won’t find many in the law enforcement profession that are not. To me, the resolution is a restatement of the 2nd Amendment. It references previous Supreme Court rulings regarding our right to bear arms and the Due Process Clause of the 14th amendment. It expresses concern and opposition to any laws that may infringe or unconstitutionally restrict citizens’ rights to keep and bear arms.”
Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa did voice concerns with the resolution. He says there is times when confiscating guns is necessary. He is afraid citizens may not understand the non-existent power behind a resolution. A resolution has no rules or legal binding: it is not a law and does not supersede any law.
Sheriff Pineiroa’s example was: “A Deputy must confiscate weapons from an EPO/IPO/DVO or mentally ill or Court Order and regular citizen will think they don’t have to surrender their firearms since Nelson County will be a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County. This increases the volatility of these types of call for service. ”
He invited anyone to discuss with him in person his backing of the resolution. He says he has an open door policy at the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with concerns can also voice their opinion at the town hall meetings.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.