NKU, Oakland meet in conference play

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner, Jalen Tate and Silas Adheke have combined to account for 49 percent of the team's scoring this year and 89 percent of all Norse points over the team's last five games.SHARPE CAN SHOOT: Sharpe has connected on 34.5 percent of the 110 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 18 of 44 over his last five games. He's also made 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.