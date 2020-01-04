Passport Health plans to resume HQ construction in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Passport Health plans to revive a project to build a new headquarters at 18th Street and Broadway in West Louisville.
Construction started on the project in 2018 but stopped last year after a reduction in Medicaid rates from the Bevin administration.
However, now that Passport is on solid financial ground, company officials are sending out a request for proposals next week for a new developer.
The CEO told WAVE 3 News the company hopes to have dirt moving by this summer.
When the new Passport Health headquarters is complete it will be home to the company’s administrative offices and 700 employees.
