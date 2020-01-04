Report: Baby born in Indiana church parking lot on New Year’s Day

(WAVE) – A healthy baby boy is now resting with his parents after being born in an Indiana church parking lot on New Year’s Day.
As reported by NBC-affiliate WTHR, parents Eric and Kelly Hilligoss said they were on the way to the hospital in Samaria, Indiana on Wednesday when Kelly said she knew they wouldn't make the drive.
Her husband pulled the car into a church parking lot and they called 911.
Just a few minutes later, EMT Tyler Sneed arrived, and so did the Hilligoss’ baby boy.
Sneed told WTHR of the delivery, “When I stepped back, I was physically shaking. It was a rush, and it was the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Burning buildings don’t give you that feeling."
