Report: Man taken out of Illinois bank in handcuffs after 7 hour hostage situation

(WAVE) - A reported hostage situation in Rockford, Illinois is over after more than seven hours.
WIFR reports that a man was seen being taken out of a Heritage Bank by police in handcuffs.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea told WIFR reporters Friday afternoon that an armed suspect was holding at least one person hostage inside the bank.
Local law enforcement and a SWAT team responded to the area around 2:30 p.m. and traffic was reportedly backed up in the area of the bank for hours.
No one has been reported hurt.
