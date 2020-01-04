Stolen guitar from Doo Wop Shop possibly found by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police may have tracked down a guitar that was stolen from the Doo Wop Shop on Bardstown Road Monday morning.
The Doo Wop Shop posted an update on Facebook stating that police may have found the stolen guitar at a local pawn shop. The detectives that are working the case told the store that there is a legal process the guitar will go through before it returns to the store, and the process could lead to an arrest.
The suspect was caught on camera Monday morning grabbing the guitar, pretending to play, and then leaving the store. The video was shared by Doo Wop Shop on Facebook and has been shared over 1000 times since it was posted.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.