Survivor of New Albany house fire speaks out six years after incident

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s been six years since a group of teenagers shot a flare through the front window of a New Albany home killing three people.
The family’s lives changed forever after three young children died, and one child was severely injured after the fire on January 4, 2014. Taty’ana Hughes was five-years-old at the time.
“The hospital people said I wasn’t going to remember anything," Taty’ana said.
They were shocked to learn that she remembers what she saw on the day her three siblings, two-year-old Trinity, four-year-old Tyrese and six-year-old Tai’zah were killed.
“I had seen like a ball with fire and hit the TV and then the bed,” Taty’ana said.
What now 11-year-old Taty’ana saw was a flare gun that Cody Cashion shot into a home on Ealy Street in New Albany with the help of Shelby Makowsky, Kylie Jenks and a juvenile.
Taty’ana also told nurses and her grandmother that she saw her sister Tai’zah on fire. She tried to get to the front door but passed out before she made it.
The childrens’ grandmother, Marie Hughes, says her daughter and grandchildren were visiting a friend at the home on Ealy Street.
Makowsky and Jenks told the detectives the flare was fired into the home where the children were sleeping as an act of retaliation. They claim a man who lived in the home didn’t pay for items they were trying to sell.
“Over a phone and an iPad, three people lost their lives. Three babies, three innocent babies and all of our lives have been altered for the rest of our lives," Hughes said. “You knew what you were doing somebody was going to get hurt. That’s FIRE! That’s fire! That you shot into that home.”
Six years later, Taty’ana still wakes up with bad dreams. Her grandmother holds a vigil every year to honor the young babies she lost.
“To let their memory just die would that be fair to her? I couldn’t dare," Hughes said.
Taty'ana says the scars on her body brings questions she doesn't want to answer and attract bullies at school.
She names her dolls after her youngest sister Trinity so she can always hold her close.
And for the first time they were able to go through Tai’zah’s notebook, laughing and smiling through the tears as they looked back on what were once precious moments that are now just memories.
“I wish they were all here with me because I am lonely," Taty’ana said.
Cody Cashion will be in prison for another 26 years. Shelby Makowsky, Kylie Jenks and the juvenile were also charged in connection to the fire.
