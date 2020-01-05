Cards host military appreciation day with Ky. vets meet and greet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville honored those who served and continue to serve with a military appreciation day at the UofL women’s basketball game against Duke Sunday afternoon.
Before the Hoops for Troops game, Cards fans got a chance to meet up with local veterans inside the KFC Yum! Center. Five World War II veterans arrived to greet with fans on the second level, and then honored during the basketball.
“I think it;'s extraordinary that the fans are coming up and thanking them for what they did 75 years ago,” Jeff Thoke, chairman of the board for Honor Flight Bluegrass said. “These World War II veterans are anywhere from 92 to 97 years old.”
One of the veterans, Edith Pitzer, 97, graduated from UofL in 1943 and was also a cheerleader.
“When people come up and see the veterans, they’re seeing living history,” Thoke said. “Anything we can do to honor them, it’s appropriate to do so.”
Discount tickets were also offered to active and retired military personnel.
UofL won against Duke 60-55. Their next game will be on January 9th against the University of Miami in Florida.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.